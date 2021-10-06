The scare actor replaced his prop knife with a real one.

Nightmares became reality as a haunted house attraction became the scene of a menacing crime. On Saturday, September 25, police were dispatched to the 7 Floors of Hell haunted house at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea, Ohio, after reports of a stabbing. While the house is known as one of the most popular haunted attractions in the nation, on this night, the haunts became a little too real.

When officers arrived on the scene, they talked to staff members and learned that an 11-year-old boy named Frank Bednarski was stabbed in the foot. Witnesses revealed that one of the scare actors, identified as 22-year-old Christopher Pogozelski replaced his Bowie knife with a real one and accidentally stabbed Frank while attempting to give him a good scare.

Frank's mother, Karen Bednarski stated that her son came for a good time, but became a victim of a crime after showing off that he wasn't scared.

"He [Pogozelski] walked up to my son and he was holding the knife and his intentions were to scare him, but my son responded to him by saying, ‘That's fake. I'm not scared,’” said Bednarski.

After hearing this statement, Pogozelski started jabbing around Frank's foot with the knife and accidentally stabbed the knife through the kid's Crocs, hitting his big toe.

After conducting interviews, police officers confiscated Pogozelski's knife, which he stated he got from home. Pogozelski also told officers that he realized it was a mistake to replace his prop knife with a real one and the incident was a complete accident. However, Frank's mom did not think it was an accident.

"The biggest thing for me is, you know, I don't understand the mental state of this man ...," she said. "There's got to be something wrong with him, and he should not be working at an establishment like that. That's what makes me upset."

Bednarski was also upset at the way employees at the haunted attraction handled the incident.

"I'm highly upset," she told reports. "They just kept saying accidents happen, accidents happen."

She claimed staff initially declined to help her son, stating that they were not certified to administer first aid.

So, what would you do in this type of situation? Have you visited any shockingly entertaining haunted houses? Let us know in the comments.