2nd Hispanic majority district part of county's proposed map
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Engaged to Fiance Brett 4 Months After Going Instagram Official
Scottsdale Stars Christian Kirk, Byron Murphy Save Cardinals From Ugly Upset
Should You Think About Investing in The Joint Corp. (JYNT)?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
I've Moved 6 Times in 6 Years—Here Are the Moving Tips You Absolutely Need to Know
Utah boys win PGA Jr. League Championship in their debut
Crust Simply Italian to open third Valley location in Gilbert next year
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Scottsdale 2021 Election Voter Guide: Proposition 463
Scottsdale Veterans Day commemoration features future USS Arizona ship sponsor
Police believe man accidentally drowned after driving scooter into Scottsdale canal
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tamirah Washington Dead, George Johnson Arrested after DUI Crash on Scottsdale Road [Tempe, AZ]
Scottsdale 2021 Election Voter Guide: Proposition 463
Election crimes amount to 0.0001% of ballots cast in Arizona, but claims of fraud appear here to stay
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Giants prospect Luciano homers twice in fall league game
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Scottsdale Will Soon Expire
Must win? Saguaro on the outside of the Open Div. playoffs at No. 9, faces No. 8 Horizon
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
2nd Hispanic majority district part of county's proposed map
Shea Johnson - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/21/21
Join the Community
shares
Redrawn district boundaries in Clark County also would equalize a wide population disparity that has unfolded over the past decade.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nevada County police blotter: Caller asks for support trapping possums
Flash Flood Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada In Mariposa County
Nevada, Mo. man charged for impersonating an officer over the phone
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL