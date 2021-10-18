4 wounded in 3 separate shootings in Aurora, Denver
4 wounded in 3 separate shootings in Aurora, Denver
Robert Garrison - 7News and TheDenverChannel.com
10/18/21
Police in Aurora and Denver area investigating three separate shootings the left four people wounded Saturday and into Sunday morning.
Read Full Story on thedenverchannel.com
