A group of California inmates just earned bachelor's degrees while behind bars
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New Release: TX Straight Bourbon 3rd Expression Whiskey Barrel Series
WATCH: Texas releases hype video for TCU game
NBA G-League season to feature new format, 3 new teams
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational
Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth Anniversary Celebration
The Gild: Dallas’ Iconic Gold Office Towers to Get a New Name and a Multimillion Redo
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Tay Day Parade Draws Hundreds
Texas struggled to teach students learning English before COVID-19. Pandemic made it worse
Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tay Day Parade Draws Hundreds
Deaths, outbreaks and fear. College students and faculty plea for more pandemic protections.
Men’s Golf: TCU Takes 6th in Colonial Collegiate Invitational
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Tay Day Parade Draws Hundreds
Cowboys, Baylor, Scott & White Offer COVID-19 Vaccines at AT&T Stadium
Stumpy's Hatchet House Fort Worth Anniversary Celebration
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
A group of California inmates just earned bachelor's degrees while behind bars
Alaa Elassar, CNN - CNN
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
A triumphant group of incarcerated students at a prison in California began a new chapter of their lives on Tuesday after graduating with their bachelor's degrees.
Read Full Story on cnn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Windy weather prompts red flag warning across much of Bay Area
Kaiser Suspends Without Pay 5,000 Of Its 200,000 Workers Who Missed October 1 Deadline To Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Gov. Gavin Newsom affirms California will be just fine without lucrative Tesla
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL