Actual paranormal activity haunted the locally-filmed horror movie, 'A Savannah Haunting'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New Hampshire Governor: D.C. 'In A Bubble' On Mandate Harm: Video
Oct. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 510 positive results with 55 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported
Roger Wood Takes a Look at Manchester’s Solar Array
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
DraftKings, NH Lottery Open Third Retail Sportsbook in State
Beside the Rising Tide: Roll With NASCAR Changes
Judge tosses parents' challenge to SAU 16’s mask rules for Exeter area schools
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
My Turn: Has the New Hampshire GOP lost its way?
Mother of missing New Hampshire boy, 5, arrested in NYC after he was last seen alive SIX months ago
Mother of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of New Hampshire arrested along with man in connection with child’s disappearance
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
AG: Mom, boyfriend arrested for asking people to lie about 5-year-old NH boy who’s been missing for 6 months
Red Mayors in Blue Cities?
Mother, Man Arrested in Connection With Investigation Into Missing NH Boy
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Judge tosses parents' challenge to SAU 16’s mask rules for Exeter area schools
Colorful and forgotten founding fathers
NH Lottery and DraftKings Expand Retail Sports Betting in NH with New Dover Sportsbook
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Actual paranormal activity haunted the locally-filmed horror movie, 'A Savannah Haunting'
Christopher Berinato - Savannah Morning News on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The film, which is set to play at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, was plagued by multiple paranormal instances during production.
Read Full Story on savannahnow.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM Comes to Petite Violette
Georgia Love trolls husband Lee Elliott with unflattering photos
Herschel Walker's immigration stance under scrutiny in Georgia race for Senate
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL