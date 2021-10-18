Addressing the Primary Care Physician Shortage
Addressing the Primary Care Physician Shortage
Patti - Rutgers University
10/18/21
A new Rutgers program paves the way for economically disadvantaged students to attend medical school and pursue careers in primary care and service to underserved urban communitie
