After cancer diagnosis, amateur MMA fighter faces most grueling challenge yet
After cancer diagnosis, amateur MMA fighter faces most grueling challenge yet
Mark Carpenter - KHNL
9/30/21
Sean Day is a rising star in Hawaii's fight game, but training is now sidelined after getting a terrifying diagnosis just last week.
Read Full Story on hawaiinewsnow.com
