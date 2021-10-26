After personal tragedy, two Yalies launch mental health initiative
After personal tragedy, two Yalies launch mental health initiative
Sarah Cook - Yale Daily News
10/26/21
Bryce Bjork ’20 and Ting Gao ’20 created the Brain Health Bootcamp website in order to increase access to mental health education.
