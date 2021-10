Airman is found GUILTY of murdering Mennonite teacher, 27, who he beat, bound with duct tape and shot in the back of the head after kidnapping her while she was preparing a ...

U.S. airman Mark Gooch, 22, has been convicted of the January 2020 murder of Mennonite teacher Sasha Krause, 27, who he had kidnapped and shot in the back of the head in an Arizona forest