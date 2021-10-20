Alabama lifeguards help 95-year-old go to the beach
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Alabama lifeguards help 95-year-old go to the beach
Michelle Matthews |
[email protected]
- al.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Orange Beach Surf Rescue’s social media posts show young men’s kindness as they transport her from the boardwalk to a beach chair.
Read Full Story on al.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Is Alabama football vs. Tennessee still a rivalry? Nick Saban, Josh Heupel weigh in
Heisman Trophy odds: Is it a two-player race between Alabama's Bryce Young and Ole Miss' Matt Corral?
Alabama man snags $500K on 'Shark Tank' for company that creates personalized songs
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL