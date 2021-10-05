Alaska Airlines, Iberia Launch New Codeshare Agreement
Alaska Airlines, Iberia Launch New Codeshare Agreement
John Huston - Airways
10/5/21
Alaska Airlines (AS) today is launching a new codeshare agreement with fellow oneworld alliance member Iberia Airlines (IB).
Read Full Story on airwaysmag.com
