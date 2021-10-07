Antler auction grosses more than $311,000
Antler auction grosses more than $311,000
Brett French - Missoulian
10/7/21
A big bull elk's antlers brought in a bid of $12,000 and two bighorn ram skulls netted a combined price of $18,200 during an auction held Sept. 25 in Billings.
Read Full Story on billingsgazette.com
