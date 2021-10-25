AP source: Cards replacing Shildt with bench coach Marmol
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Message of Pastor Caleb: Tupelo boy with cerebral palsy plans community-wide revival for 10th birthday
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Getting Carried Away
How Ole Miss football DL coach Randall Joyner flipped Jacarius Clayton from MSU to the Rebels
Tales From The Golden Road: Afton Wolfe Takes Readers On Americana Festivities & More
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rising Tupelo Christian star Isaiah Autry reacts to Ole Miss offer
The Message of Pastor Caleb: Tupelo boy with cerebral palsy plans community-wide revival for 10th birthday
We must fight to keep our freedom
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Rising Tupelo Christian star Isaiah Autry reacts to Ole Miss offer
Five years after Toyota comes to Mississippi, Japanese, southern cultures blend in northeast part of state
Japanese, southern cultures blend in northeast Mississippi
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Prison chief: Mississippi preps for 1st execution since 2012
2021 Homecoming Court to reign next week at MSU
Future police officers learn how to respond to active shooter calls
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
AP source: Cards replacing Shildt with bench coach Marmol
Ben Walker - Voice of Alexandria
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
The St. Louis Cardinals plan to announce Monday that bench coach Oliver Marmol will be promoted to replace fired manager Mike Shildt, according to a person familiar with the decision.
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
SEC Misery Index: Do South Carolina, Vanderbilt fans have the patience for rebuilds?
Plagued by Daily Blackouts, Puerto Ricans Are Calling for an Energy Revolution. Will the Biden Administration Listen?
AOC Joins India Walton at Buffalo Rally
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL