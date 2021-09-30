Arkansas Could Challenge Georgia's Secondary
Arkansas Could Challenge Georgia's Secondary
Harrison Reno - Sports Illustrated
9/30/21
Many may underestimate the Arkansas passing game because of the boxscore stats. Arkansas brings much more on offense than just a heavy running attack.
Read Full Story on si.com
