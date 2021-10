Arkansas football: Hogs figure to end skid against UAPB, but other goals can be reached, too

The Hogs take on the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 11 a.m. local time in War Memorial Stadium at Little Rock. The Razorbacks (4-3) look to stop a 3-game slide while UAPB (1-5) is mired in a 5-game skid.