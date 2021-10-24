Arkansas State volleyball falls in straight sets to Georgia Southern
Arkansas State volleyball falls in straight sets to Georgia Southern
Caleb Garner -- Arkansas State Athletics - KAIT
10/24/21
In a trio of close decisions, the Arkansas State volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (22-25, 22-25, 22-25) decision at Georgia Southern Saturday night at Hanner Fieldhouse.
