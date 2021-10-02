Ask Amy: Veteran responds to 'thank you for your service'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
MAFS’ Jamie Otis & Doug Hehner’s New Jersey home selling for $600K as stars plan to live in RV with their two children
New Jersey Finally Legalizes Home Baking Businesses
The Forbes 400: 4 New Jersey Billionaires Made The Cut
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
New Jersey Finally Legalizes Home Baking Businesses
Assembly candidate: New Jersey should mine Bitcoin to pay off its debts | Opinion
Kim Petras plays Asbury Park, Atlantic City, and 7 other things to do this weekend
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
New Jersey Man Seen in Viral Video Making Racist Tirade Against Neighbor Faces 22 Charges
Man, woman and child accused of stealing 3 parakeets from New Jersey pet store
Pre-Season Game #5: New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers Open Thread
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Stockton wins in volleyball; long unbeaten streak ends for women’s soccer team
Boil water advisory in Passaic County hits six weeks with a $1.7M price tag
WindRose Health Investors Completes the Sale of Vital Decisions to Evolent Health
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
New Jersey's 'Teacher Of The Year' Was Almost Deported
New Jersey Hall of Fame Announces Lineup for Induction Ceremony
New Jersey Finally Legalizes Home Baking Businesses
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ask Amy: Veteran responds to 'thank you for your service'
By Amy Dickinson - Providence Journal
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Veteran wants to pass on some feelings he has when people say, "Thank you for your (military) service."
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Madrid Bakery brings taste of Spain to Wayland Square
Two Rhode Island Men Face Fine for Using Distress Flares at a Wedding
U.S. Wind Power Faces Feasibility Hurdles
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL