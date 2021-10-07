ATC to present world premiere of 'An Enemy of the People,' adapted to take place in Oklahoma
ATC to present world premiere of 'An Enemy of the People,' adapted to take place in Oklahoma
James D. Watts Jr. Tulsa World - Tulsa World
10/7/21
The play, adapted by Tulsa writer David Blakely from Henrik Ibsen's 1882 black comedy, is set in modern-day Cushing.
