Baton Rouge childcare center faces high demand amid staffing shortage
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Minnesota water towers compete to be named America's 'Tank of the Year'
Fundraiser held for Fargo Davies family battling rare blood cancer
MNsure to offer more plans, rebates
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Honduran family in Minnesota files federal lawsuit alleging mistreatment by US at the border
“Every day is Indigenous Peoples’ Day” Southeast Minnesota Natives reflect on holiday’s national recognition
Rochester Fire Department unveils new engine technology
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Long-term survival improving for kidney transplant patients
Minnesota water towers compete to be named America's 'Tank of the Year'
Dr. Spock found a place in Rochester
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
“Every day is Indigenous Peoples’ Day” Southeast Minnesota Natives reflect on holiday’s national recognition
How traits relate to brain activity may differ between autistic boys, girls
5 Things to Catch
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Baton Rouge childcare center faces high demand amid staffing shortage
Anum Siddiqui - BR Proud
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
A survey from the National Association for the Education of Young Children shows 80 percent of their respondents say their daycare center has a staffing shortage.
Read Full Story on brproud.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Pelicans holding open practice in Thibodaux for South Louisiana residents affected by Ida
Grim Task of Identifying Buried Remains Unearthed by Floods in Louisiana Could Take Years
Physician Agrees to Pay $640,000 to Resolve Allegations of Anti-Kickback Violations
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL