Beef Is a Problem. This Seattle Steakhouse Wants to Be Part of the Solution.
Brett Anderson - New York Times
10/19/21
Bateau aims to reinvent the steak restaurant by showing how to sidestep the waste and environmental damage caused by the meat industry.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
