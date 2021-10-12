Bentonville Schools appeals judge's mask requirement injunction
Bentonville Schools appeals judge's mask requirement injunction
Gary Gilbert - KNWA News
10/12/21
The Bentonville Schools Board of Education has appealed the judge’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order against the school’s mask mandate.
Read Full Story on nwahomepage.com
