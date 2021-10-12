Best Buy continues healthcare push with Current Health acquisition
Best Buy continues healthcare push with Current Health acquisition
Modern Healthcare - Modern Healthcare
10/12/21
Best Buy plans to buy Current Health, a U.K. technology startup that sells remote patient-monitoring, telehealth and patient engagement tools to healthcare organizations.
