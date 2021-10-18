Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' has died
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
King County elections 2021: What’s at stake and why it matters
Under the weather: Below-average rainfall so far this month, but more rain on way
IMPD investigates 5 homicides overnight including 2 shooting deaths: What happened, plus when and where
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Nirvana In Bloom
Under the weather: Below-average rainfall so far this month, but more rain on way
‘Out of the Water:’ Secrets and the Power of Love in Loudoun Author’s New Novel
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Nirvana In Bloom
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' has died
Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on ‘The Andy Griffith Show,’ has died - Seattle Times
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Betty Lynn, who was best known as Barney Fife's sweetheart Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show,” has died at the age of 95.
Read Full Story on seattletimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
University of Maine set to offer its annual Congressional Internship Program
WNBA looks ahead to 2022 season with potential changes
OPINION: 2021 King County general election endorsements
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL