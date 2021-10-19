Biden's climate plan at risk, Dems scramble for alternatives
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Oct. 13 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 510 positive results with 55 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported
Roger Wood Takes a Look at Manchester’s Solar Array
Manchester United Rumors: Paul Pogba Again Hints At A Future Away From Old Trafford
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
DraftKings, NH Lottery Open Third Retail Sportsbook in State
Grocery store returns to small town of Manchester, setting sights as a culinary destination
Watch horror tackle in Manchester derby with City’s Stanway sent-off for thigh-high, studs-up lunge on United’s Galton
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Easterseals NH to close Farnum North addiction treatment campus and divest out-of-state programs
Guardiola gives Ederson and Jesus update ahead of Manchester City Champions League clash
Weekly Outlook: Fall Chill Returns, Showers Late Week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
NH Primary Source: A closer look at U.S. House, Senate candidates' financial reports
Easterseals NH to close Farnum North addiction treatment campus and divest out-of-state programs
Guardiola gives Ederson and Jesus update ahead of Manchester City Champions League clash
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Guardiola gives Ederson and Jesus update ahead of Manchester City Champions League clash
The power of language: How the word ‘Latinx’ is challenging an entire culture
Coopersburg high schooler making waves across the pond in competitive eSports, signs with Manchester City
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Biden's climate plan at risk, Dems scramble for alternatives
LISA MASCARO and MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press - WNCT
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
With a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s climate change strategyall but dashed, Democratic lawmakers headed to the White House Tuesday searching for new ways to narrow
Read Full Story on wnct.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Emergency motel housing for homeless extended to December 31
Reform candidate seeks to unseat Washington County D.A.
1980s Cars, Dark Forests and Human Connection: My JDM Van Journey Goes Northwest
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL