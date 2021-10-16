Big plays turn tide as Auburn football holds off Arkansas on road for second SEC road win
Big plays turn tide as Auburn football holds off Arkansas on road for second SEC road win
Bennett Durando - The Montgomery Advertiser on MSN.com
10/16/21
Five observations from Bryan Harsin's first win vs. a ranked team at Auburn. The Tigers made big plays and regained momentum after Arkansas surge.
Read Full Story on montgomeryadvertiser.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Divers on historic quest to map cave, spring
Arkansas universities seeing success combating COVID-19 infections
Live updates, analysis: Auburn vs. No. 17 Arkansas
