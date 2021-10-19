Bills' Loss on Monday Night Capped Off Perfect Bye Week For Jets
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Report: Fire kills 9 people, injures 44 in southern Taiwan
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Zoo regroups following leopard's death, possibly from COVID
Ellis: South Dakota has a wall of COVID-19 immunity. Will it be enough?
YHS 'Bietz' O'Gorman For AA Boys' Soccer Title
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
John Papendick: New NFL coach once played against Northern State
South Dakota Redistricting: Redrawing The State
Staffing shortages placing pressure on Rapid City schools
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tomorrow is the registration deadline to testify at upcoming South Dakota Child Support Commission meeting
John Papendick: New NFL coach once played against Northern State
South Dakota moves up after big win over Northern Iowa: Here's what we learned
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rail-to-trail proposed for rural southeast South Dakota
New administrative rule by education standards board redefines long-term substitute role
Rapid City school board to consider proposed medical marijuana policy
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Bills' Loss on Monday Night Capped Off Perfect Bye Week For Jets
Max Goodman - Sports Illustrated on MSN.com
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
Not only did every other AFC East team lose this week, but the Seahawks and Panthers both lost as well, helping New York's draft position.
Read Full Story on si.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NFL DFS, Bills vs. Titans: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Monday Night Football
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Home Slate Against Islanders
'A-rod sucks!' Red Sox fans troll ex-Yankees star outside Fenway Park after ALCS Game 3 ... and he loved every minute of it
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL