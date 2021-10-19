Birds plummet, Sirianni gets heat in new NFL power rankings
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Birds plummet, Sirianni gets heat in new NFL power rankings
Adam Hermann - NBC Sports
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
After Tampa Bay swept the Eagles out of their own stadium, Nick Sirianni is catching strays in our latest power rankings roundup. By Adam Hermann
Read Full Story on nbcsports.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Add These Players For Week 7
WA Police release image of Cleo Smith's sleeping bag as desperate search continues
Cleo Smith search: Inside the frantic operation to find a missing girl
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL