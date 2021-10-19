Blood Bank of Hawaii facing 'worst' shortage in over 25 years
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Vermont man paid $4K to have person tortured and killed on video
Which Tennessee quarterback will start against Alabama? Josh Heupel updates Hendon Hooker's status
Burlington, VT Eyes Potential New Waste Drop-Off Center
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Vermont gallery shows art painted on long voyage of Lake Champlain
With more than a year until the midterms, Vermont’s congressional delegation already sits on millions
Drinkworks Expands Suite of Appliances with Launch of New Home Bar Classic
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Repair costs to Colchester causeway too risky says selectboard, votes to revert ownership back to the state
Inhibikase Therapeutics Announces Dosing of First Parkinson's Patient in its Phase 1b Clinical Trial of IkT-148009
Milford Ranked Among Top Towns In U.S., New List Says
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Police locate body, arrest husband of young NH woman reported missing in Vermont
Answering Your Fall Travel Questions: Women Who Travel Podcast
VSECU kicks off annual program where members direct $50,000 to Vermont nonprofits
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
A Vermont high school turned its football halftime show into a drag pageant featuring nearly 30 students and faculty members
Killington's World Cup a little over a month away; tickets on sale now
VOTE for the Essex County Football Player of the Week for Week 7
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Blood Bank of Hawaii facing 'worst' shortage in over 25 years
Bryce Moore - KHON2
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The Blood Bank of Hawaii is asking folks to roll up their sleeves and donate. They are experiencing a serious shortage of all blood types, which is surprising for the fall season.
Read Full Story on khon2.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Hawaii Reopens to Visitors for Tourism Travel with new Rules
A plea for respect as Hawaii prepares to welcome back vaccinated visitors starting Nov. 1
Car accidents, drownings? How COVID deaths are counted in Hawaii
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL