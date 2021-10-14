Bobby Miller leads Dodgers pitching contingent at Arizona Fall League
Bobby Miller leads Dodgers pitching contingent at Arizona Fall League
David Hood - True Blue L.A
10/14/21
A look at the Dodgers pitchers in the Arizona Fall League, headlined by top pitching prospect Bobby Miller, the club’s first-round pick in 2020, as well as Landon Knack.
Read Full Story on truebluela.com
