Boil water advisory in Passaic County hits six weeks with a $1.7M price tag
Boil water advisory in Passaic County hits six weeks with a $1.7M price tag
Joe Malinconico - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/6/21
As a boil-water order for 270,00 residents of Paterson, Passaic, Clifton and Woodland Park enters its sixth week, the PVWC has spent more than $1.7M.
