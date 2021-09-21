BREAKING: Body Found in Wyoming Confirmed to Be Missing 22-Year-Old Gabby Petito

The FBI's Denver field office confirmed the news: death by homicide.

On Tuesday, September 21, authorities officially announced that the body found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, 22.

Petito was last heard of in late August, as she was embarking on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Petito wasn't reported missing until September 11—10 days after Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Florida.

In a tweet by the FBI's Denver field office, Petito died by homicide.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

*This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as we learn more. Refresh for updates!