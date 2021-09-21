The FBI's Denver field office confirmed the news: death by homicide.

On Tuesday, September 21, authorities officially announced that the body found in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming has been positively identified as Gabby Petito, 22.

Petito was last heard of in late August, as she was embarking on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Petito wasn't reported missing until September 11—10 days after Laundrie returned to his parents' home in Florida.

In a tweet by the FBI's Denver field office, Petito died by homicide.

*This is an ongoing investigation. This story will be updated as we learn more. Refresh for updates!