Brittiny Lopez-Murray: Florida Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Looking ahead to an already crowded OR gubernatorial race, including 2 Bend men
Canzano: Oregon State caught lightning in a bottle with hire of Jonathan Smith
White Man Charged For Murdering A Black Man Who Complimented His Girlfriend
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Pac-12′s CFP chances not quite dead even after Oregon loss
Does Oregon's Loss to Stanford Help Or Hurt Ohio State?
Pac-12's CFP chances not quite dead even after Oregon loss
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Parts of Oregon were hit with months of smoke last year, report concludes
At the Peabody Essex Museum, a new exhibit reclaims what it means to be a 'witch'
Peace Officers: a New Division of Salem Police Department
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Oregon Quarterly helps raise the curtain on new residence hall
Parts of Oregon were hit with months of smoke last year, report concludes
Oregon OSHA administrator resigns to take job with Washington state
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
With Pac-12 reaching new lows, Ducks blew golden opportunity for unscathed run
Stegmann: Thank you Carla Piluso, we will carry your legacy forward
Electric School Bus Headed To Gresham-Barlow + Serial Killer Dies
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Brittiny Lopez-Murray: Florida Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault
Erin Laviola - Heavy.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
Middle school drama teacher Brittiny Lopez-Murray of Hialeah, Florida, is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.
Read Full Story on heavy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
On the edge of the Everglades: Weston turns 25 | PHOTOS
Is this teacher in Florida guilty of having sex with a student?
Hispanic Heritage Month: Freedom Tower In Downtown Miami Still Stands As A Beacon Of Freedom
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL