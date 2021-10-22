Burned by wildfire, Northern California towns now fear flooding and toxic runoff from storm
Burned by wildfire, Northern California towns now fear flooding and toxic runoff from storm
Anita Chabria, Susanne Rust, Lila Seidman Oct. 22, 2021 5 AM PT
An atmospheric river could unleash debris flows and flash flooding across Northern California, especially in areas scorched by fire.
