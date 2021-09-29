California bill would strip bad cops of badges, but doesn't end immunity from lawsuits
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jaguars win the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes by losing to Bears
Former Jacksonville mayor named interim Flagler College president
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Jaguars Announce Nick Sorensen as Special Teams Coordinator
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
$1.1B Master Plan Proposed For Jacksonville's Northbank Riverfront
4 Jacksonville Jaguars with the most at stake in 2021
Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is on the Rise Entering June?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Stand-Up Paddleboarders Cross the Atlantic for Cystic Fibrosis
Live Updates: 12-Story Condo Collapses in Miami, Leaving 4 Dead
$1.1B Master Plan Proposed For Jacksonville's Northbank Riverfront
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
6 Fantastic Day Trips From Jacksonville, Florida
Florida governor OKs limits on transgender student athletes
Florida governor bans transgender women and girls from school sports
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
California bill would strip bad cops of badges, but doesn't end immunity from lawsuits
Tami Abdollah, USA TODAY - USA Today
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Civil rights and police reform advocates say state legislatures are the best remaining venue to strengthen police accountability.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
COVID Delta variant spooks consumers, slows California recovery: new report
California State Senator Andreas Borgeas Announces Virtual Public Safety Forum on Thursday, September 30
Meet the organizations you can help with the 2021 Granville Home of Hope fundraiser
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL