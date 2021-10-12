California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Offshore Winds Of Change In Salem Habor: Patch PM
Teen indicted in fatal shooting at North Carolina school
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sciba's kick lifts No. 24 Wake Forest past Louisville 37-34
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
APDerm® Opens 6th Office in New Hampshire
Back to the Classroom: A Plan for Reducing Anxiety
Congressional delegation touts funding for student connectivity
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Career day showcases jobs in automotive industry
APDerm® Opens 6th Office in New Hampshire
Republicans sue over new Oregon U.S. House maps
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Career day showcases jobs in automotive industry
APDerm® Opens 6th Office in New Hampshire
Schools Get 1,500 New Laptops + Fall At Mall: Salem A.M. Digest
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
ABC News - ABC
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Officials say powerful California wildfires driven by intense winds have caused damage at two mobile home parks and destroyed some trailers and that one man suffered severe burns
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California becomes first state to require ethnic studies classes in high school
As High Winds Become Breezes, Fresno Residents Survey Damage
California man killed after gunman opens fire on house
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL