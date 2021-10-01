California will become first state to require COVID vaccines for all eligible schoolchildren
California will become first state to require COVID vaccines for all eligible schoolchildren
OLGA RODRIGUEZ, ADAM BEAM - The Baltimore Sun
10/1/21
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for eligible schoolchildren.
