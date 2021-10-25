Cambodia amends charter to bar dual citizens from top office
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Find out who won at Saturday's Louisville-area cross country regional meets
Kentucky's lone congressional Democrat is out in 2022
Judas Priest guitarist recounts Louisville surgery that saved his life: ‘I’m literally made of metal now’
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
LG&E given green light by Kentucky Public Service Commission to raise natural gas rates next quarter
Mobile unit opens to support Louisville’s homeless community
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Boston College
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
LG&E given green light by Kentucky Public Service Commission to raise natural gas rates next quarter
Gun safety session working to reduce Louisville's growing crime rate by teaching responsibility
There's no stopping Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, so why isn't running option mandatory?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
LG&E given green light by Kentucky Public Service Commission to raise natural gas rates next quarter
Final Thoughts and Observations on Louisville vs. Boston College
Gun safety session working to reduce Louisville's growing crime rate by teaching responsibility
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
No. 2 Louisville Volleyball Downs No. 4 Pitt
Find out who won at Saturday's Louisville-area cross country regional meets
There's no stopping Louisville QB Malik Cunningham, so why isn't running option mandatory?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Cambodia amends charter to bar dual citizens from top office
Sopheng Cheang - Herald & Review
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Lawmakers in Cambodia on Monday approved an amendment to the constitution barring Cambodians with dual citizenship from holding high government office, a move initiated by
Read Full Story on apnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Cancer Patient, Two Children, Among Thirteen Palestinians Abducted By Israeli Soldiers
Gov't officials detained, phones down in possible Sudan coup
Sudan's military arrested the prime minister and dissolved the government in apparent coup
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL