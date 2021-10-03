Can This Venerable Makiki Heights Home Be Transformed Into A Filmmaking Hub?
Can This Venerable Makiki Heights Home Be Transformed Into A Filmmaking Hub?
Chad Blair - Civil Beat
10/3/21
A new and networked nonprofit seeks to raise $15 million to buy Spalding House from the Honolulu Museum of Art.
Read Full Story on civilbeat.org
