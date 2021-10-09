Candidate for 'Mayah' Proudly Leans Into Her Boston Sound
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Carlsbad City Council approves $500K grant application to replace old water meters
Higher Learning Commission discusses transition to SENMC
'Crude intentions?' Group slams oil and gas on billboards across southeast New Mexico
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Education briefs: Students of the month and other items
Teen pregnancy rising in Eddy County, drops throughout the state
Carlsbad City Council approves $500K grant application to replace old water meters
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Competition fires up at Carlsbad's downtown Firefighter Combat Challenge
Bulldawgs barrel past Carlsbad 42-13 for district-opening win
Carlsbad High School announces Athletic Hall of Fame inductees
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Candidate for 'Mayah' Proudly Leans Into Her Boston Sound
Ellen Barry - New York Times
10/9/21
Join the Community
shares
The mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George, the daughter of Polish and Tunisian immigrants, speaks with the accent of working-class Boston. And she’s having some fun with it.
Read Full Story on nytimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A giant boom was heard throughout New Hampshire on Sunday. No one knows for sure what it was.
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Massachusetts from southern border lacking housing, health care
Massachusetts named the safest state when it comes to bullying, according to WalletHub
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL