Caregiver arrested for alleged sexual assault of 81-year-old dementia patient in Everett
Caregiver arrested for alleged sexual assault of 81-year-old dementia patient in Everett
Q13 FOX - Q13 FOX News
10/5/21
Everett police have arrested a caregiver accused of sexually assaulting an elderly dementia patient in his care.
