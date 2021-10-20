Carney Drive in St. Clair to get $1.3 million facelift next year
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
San Diego Botanic Garden presents Fall Festival Oct. 23-Nov. 1
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
568 new COVID infections, 10 more virus deaths reported in San Diego County
White Pumpkins: What To Know Before Visiting San Diego Patches
Low-Pressure System to Usher in Cooler San Diego Area Weather Midweek
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Husband charged with killing Maya Millete, California mother who vanished 9 months ago
CA's Drought Emergency Extended To Include San Diego County
Campaign Seeks to End Sale of Flavored Tobacco in San Diego and Chula Vista
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Are You Owed Money? San Diego County Seeks to Return $700,00+ in Refunds
Blood Donors Needed In San Diego Area: Red Cross Drives Coming Up Soon
Husband charged with killing Maya Millete, California mother who vanished 9 months ago
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Rady Shell to host first outdoor holiday concerts in San Diego Symphony’s 111-year history
State AG meets with San Diego leaders to discuss rise in hate crimes
Opinion: California redraws districts with three things in mind. One is your input.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Carney Drive in St. Clair to get $1.3 million facelift next year
Jackie Smith - Times Herald on MSN.com
10/20/21
Join the Community
shares
Economic development grant financing bulk of project, citing roadway as major connector from I-94 to new Magna plant
Read Full Story on thetimesherald.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Column: Good passer. Excellent server. Great defender. Mairead Boyle is the leader of a 'new Marist pipeline' to Western Michigan.
Michigan State's Mike Garland moves to new role, Mark Montgomery named assistant coach
Remove bird feeders while black bears prepare for hibernation, Michigan DNR says
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL