Cascade County has most delta variant COVID-19 cases, per state variant report
Cascade County has most delta variant COVID-19 cases, per state variant report
Nicole Girten - Great Falls Tribune on MSN.com
9/30/21
Cascade County reported 136 delta variant cases, with the second highest number being reported in Missoula County with 101 delta cases.
Read Full Story on greatfallstribune.com
