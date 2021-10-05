Chiefs place rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh on injured reserve with ankle injury
Chiefs place rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh on injured reserve with ankle injury
Charles Goldman - Yahoo! Sports
10/5/21
Chiefs rookie DE Joshua Kaindoh is heading to injured reserve with an ankle injury. The move also makes room for Josh Gordon on the 53-man roster.
