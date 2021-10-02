Cincinnati high school football: Battle of high-powered offenses goes to Clinton-Massie
Cincinnati high school football: Battle of high-powered offenses goes to Clinton-Massie
Wynn McDonald - Cincinnati Enquirer on MSN.com
10/2/21
Clinton-Massie's Falcons contained the high-powered Western Brown Broncos’ passing attack, holding on for a 42-35 win at home on Friday.
Read Full Story on cincinnati.com
