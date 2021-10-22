City of Tacoma-Notice of Public Hearing
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
City of Tacoma-Notice of Public Hearing
Ken Spurrell - Tacoma Daily Index
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
City of Tacoma. Notice of October 21, 2020. On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed Ad Valorem and Emergency Me
Read Full Story on tacomadailyindex.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
City of Tacoma-budget modification hearing
Tacoma shooting – Gunman kills four in street bloodbath as SWAT teams hunt shooter amid fears more could be dead
4 die in Washington state shooting
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL