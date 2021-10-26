Claim: Deputy's car pursuit shares blame for San Jose crash that killed siblings
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
The Perfect 13: These boys soccer teams are still unbeaten through Oct. 11
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Perfect 13: These boys soccer teams are still unbeaten through Oct. 11
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The Perfect 13: These boys soccer teams are still unbeaten through Oct. 11
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Claim: Deputy's car pursuit shares blame for San Jose crash that killed siblings
Robert Salonga - East Bay Times
10/26/21
Join the Community
shares
A filing against Santa Clara County alleges that a sheriff’s deputy’s improper chase ended with a fleeing driver killing Precious and Philip Nievas in April.
Read Full Story on mercurynews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California is building a new health program at UC Merced. Will it lead to more Latino doctors?
Halloween In Fresno: Why Do We Carve Pumpkins?
Suspended Sharks forward Evander Kane, estranged wife drop domestic violence restraining orders against each other
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL