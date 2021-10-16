Clinton "doing fine" and will be out of hospital soon
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Missing Teen Who Fueled ‘Cult Panic’ Over Dungeons & Dragons
To boost the birth rate, the government may need to send families more cash
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Highland class of ’76 celebrates 45th reunion
The Missing Teen Who Fueled ‘Cult Panic’ Over Dungeons & Dragons
NFL picks 3 German cities to bid for regular-season game
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Uncertainty still rules the day at local theaters
Highland class of ’76 celebrates 45th reunion
NFL picks 3 German cities to bid for regular-season game
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Clinton "doing fine" and will be out of hospital soon
STEFANIE DAZIO and LOU KESTEN, Associated Press - Fox16.com
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Bill Clinton is doing fine and will be released soon from a Southern California hospital where he’s being treated for an infection, President Joe Biden said. Biden said
Read Full Story on fox16.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Candidate Profile: Terry Carter For Bonney Lake City Council
Full Zach Ertz transcript after trade from Eagles to Cardinals
Deer Lagoon Grange considered 'distinguished'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL