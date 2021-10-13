[]
CNSI Completes Cloud Migration for Illinois IMPACT Provider Enrollment System and Electronic Health Record Medicaid Incentive Payment Program
CNSI, a leading business solutions provider in developing and delivering innovative healthcare technology and management solutions, announced today that it has successfully migrated the Illinois IMPACT Provider Enrollment System (PES) and the Illinois Electronic Health Record Medicaid Incentive Payment Program (eMIPP) to Amazon Web Services' (AWS) secure public cloud.