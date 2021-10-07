Coalition's Congressional map proposes uniting Fall River, New Bedford
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Week 6 high school football predictions: Foothill, Shasta and Enterprise renew rivalries
Anthony Hamilton talks new album, fame, and Hollywood aspirations
'We’ve learned how resilient nature is': Animals recovering from fires get a little help
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
PG&E may shut off power to thousands over windy forecast
California’s National Guard Is Deployed To Assist Four Beleaguered Hospitals
PG&E may shut off power to thousands; cites windy forecast
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
PG&E planned power shutoffs impacting thousands across California
High winds prompt PG&E to shut power to 25,000 in California
Kaiser Permanente employees vote strike in Southern California
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
PG&E may perform PSPS impacting thousands over windy forecast
Halloween: What you need to know about trick-or-treating downtown this year
Shasta County's latest COVID-19 wave begins to subside, but fall, winter holidays are coming
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Coalition's Congressional map proposes uniting Fall River, New Bedford
Matt Murphy - The Patriot Ledger on MSN.com
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
River is currently divided between the 4th Congressional District, represented by Rep. Jake Auchincloss, and William Keating's Ninth District.
Read Full Story on patriotledger.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A giant boom was heard throughout New Hampshire on Sunday. No one knows for sure what it was.
Hundreds of Haitians arrive in Massachusetts from southern border lacking housing, health care
Massachusetts named the safest state when it comes to bullying, according to WalletHub
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL