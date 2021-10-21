College football odds Week 8: Why UCLA over Oregon is your best bet this weekend, and more
College football odds Week 8: Why UCLA over Oregon is your best bet this weekend, and more
FOX Sports - Fox Sports
10/21/21
Jason McIntyre offers his best bets for the CFB Week 8 slate, including his best bet on UCLA over Oregon, and more.
Read Full Story on foxsports.com
How to Watch, Get Live Updates for No. 10 Oregon at UCLA
Three Oregon AVAs in a day
UCLA will present unique challenges for the Oregon defense
